Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 394 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $33.62.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

