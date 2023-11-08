Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 659,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 227,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.95. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

