Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $65.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

