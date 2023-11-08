Parallel Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 131.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 40.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

