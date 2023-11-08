Parallel Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in UBS Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

