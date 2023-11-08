Parallel Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

