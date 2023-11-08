Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 89.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 110,231 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

