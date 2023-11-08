Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in BOX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,814 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BOX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,740,000 after buying an additional 82,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,838,000 after buying an additional 119,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,820. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

