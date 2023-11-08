Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 82,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 39,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 253,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.