Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 55.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 118.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 19,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $296,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,965. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 171,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,600. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $978.39 million, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $295.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Heartland Express Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

