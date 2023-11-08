Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,824 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13,636.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,158,880,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

