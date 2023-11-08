Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $66.84.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

