Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 29.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PARA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

