Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PATK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

PATK opened at $79.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $971,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

