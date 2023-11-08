Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

