Pegasus Partners Ltd. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

NYSE JPM opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $416.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

