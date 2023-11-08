Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,664 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 65,345 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,998 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,326 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $118,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,183.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $353,400 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PFGC stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $51.14 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
