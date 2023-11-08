P&F Industries (PFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.37. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. P&F Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,766 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

