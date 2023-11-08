PFG Investments LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $459.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.23 and a 200 day moving average of $412.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

