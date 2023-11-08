Philip Morris International Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.22. The consensus estimate for Philip Morris International’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

View Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $91.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.74. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 68,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 324,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 62,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.