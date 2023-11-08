Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $276.00. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:PXD opened at $234.97 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $262.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.49 and its 200-day moving average is $222.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.