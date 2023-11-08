Piper Sandler Downgrades Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Underweight

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

CATY stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,968,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,138,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 315,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,588,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 298,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

