Piper Sandler Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $215.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZTS. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.18 and its 200-day moving average is $175.92. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $132.89 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

