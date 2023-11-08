Piper Sandler Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $26.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.11 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 83.99%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,193,000 after buying an additional 173,341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,992,000 after buying an additional 455,833 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 22.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

