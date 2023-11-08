Pivotree (PVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect Pivotree to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.25 million. Pivotree had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 6.21%.

CVE:PVT opened at C$1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Pivotree has a 52-week low of C$1.72 and a 52-week high of C$3.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PVT shares. Cormark reduced their price target on Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

