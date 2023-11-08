ProPetro Holding Corp. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PUMP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

ProPetro Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ProPetro by 13.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31,628 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 93,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 583,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,903 shares in the company, valued at $19,125.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,608 shares of company stock valued at $822,125. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.