Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Purple Innovation to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 24.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRPL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

