Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) vs. Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Critical Comparison

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers 42.31% 36.90% 17.43% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 0 0 N/A Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pyxis Tankers and Caravelle International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

Pyxis Tankers has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Caravelle International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $56.50 million 0.69 $13.39 million $1.89 1.93 Caravelle International Group $185.35 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

Pyxis Tankers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caravelle International Group.

Summary

Pyxis Tankers beats Caravelle International Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of four tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

About Caravelle International Group

(Get Free Report)

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.