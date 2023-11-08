Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Sherritt International from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.55 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.40 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16. The firm has a market cap of C$158.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.47.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

