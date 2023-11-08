Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Altice USA, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Altice USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.39. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $57,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

