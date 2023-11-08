Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM) Reduced by Analyst

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sutter Gold Mining in a research report issued on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Cormark also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.16).

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Sutter Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE:SGM opened at C$0.01 on Monday. Sutter Gold Mining has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Sutter Gold Mining

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

