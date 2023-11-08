Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. Cut by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.85.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$18.02 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

