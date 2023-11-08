Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a report released on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $47.89 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $171.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2024 earnings at $192.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

FCNCA stock opened at $1,408.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,357.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,311.91. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,512.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

