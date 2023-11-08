Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.07.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

