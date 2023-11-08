Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Issued By B. Riley

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share.

GRBK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $44.02 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

