Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $6.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.59.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.