Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Cut by Cormark

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of -394.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $158,901,000 after buying an additional 6,038,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after buying an additional 5,697,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after buying an additional 5,188,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

