Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.90 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.03.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 4.2 %

LUN opened at C$8.52 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$7.35 and a one year high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.