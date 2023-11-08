Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Lowered by Clarus Securities

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$21.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$13.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$279.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.20. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.46 and a 52-week high of C$16.55.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.40%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

