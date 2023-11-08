Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Decreased by William Blair

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SITE. Barclays decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SITE opened at $126.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $176.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,755. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at about $78,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after acquiring an additional 566,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,455,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 140,665 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.