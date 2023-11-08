Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventas in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ventas’ FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

NYSE VTR opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 947.42%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

