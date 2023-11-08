Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Increased by William Blair

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for VSE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VSE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $912.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,931,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VSE by 144.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at about $4,266,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

