Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 80 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $208.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.31 and a 200-day moving average of $188.31. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $156.76 and a one year high of $210.21. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

