Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 876 NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in NewMarket by 2,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NewMarket by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in NewMarket by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $490.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $296.90 and a 12-month high of $496.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.19.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

