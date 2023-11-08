Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $85.52 and a one year high of $116.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

