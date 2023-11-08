Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 30,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $846,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,287,349 shares in the company, valued at $747,827,754.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $846,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,287,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,827,754.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,820 shares of company stock worth $4,208,298. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

