Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 470 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 50.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $1.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

