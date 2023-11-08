Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

