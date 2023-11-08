R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Trading Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c- rating to a d+ rating. The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.69. 2,017,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,711,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
RCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
