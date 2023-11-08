RadNet (RDNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of RDNT opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -117.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in RadNet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RadNet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RadNet by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

